On-the-run HMP Leyhill inmate arrested in Bristol
- Published
An on-the-run inmate has been arrested after being found at an address in Bristol, police have revealed.
Shawn Dibble, 44, absconded from HMP Leyhill open prison near Thornbury, South Gloucestershire, with Carl Perry, 37, on 12 June.
Perry - who was serving a sentence for robbery - was discovered in London three days after going missing.
Dibble - whose crimes include burglary, theft and robbery - was found on Monday and has been returned to custody.
