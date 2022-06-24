Windrush Day: Bristol reggae choir launched
- Published
A reggae choir has been launched to celebrate the Windrush generation and their contribution to British society.
The Bristol Windrush Reggae Choir is a six-month project that includes vocal workshops and specially commissioned music.
It was launched in St Paul's with a performance from the reggae orchestra on Wednesday's Windrush Day.
"I can't wait to sing reggae, Windrush style," said Bristol Reggae Orchestra vice chair, Barrington Chambers.
The project has been funded through the government's Windrush Day Grant Fund.
Windrush Day marks the anniversary of the first arrival of Caribbean immigrants to the shores of Britain in 1948.
Its purpose is to encourage communities across the country to celebrate the contribution of the Windrush generation and their descendants.
Mr Chambers said: "It's going to be heart pumping, foot stamping and hand clapping to sing music that the Windrush people used to.
"As a musician, lover of music, singing and the instruments. I'm so excited to join the Bristol Windrush Reggae Choir."
😲The audience at our Windrush Day performance today showed us what a reggae choir might sound like!— BrisReggaeOrchestra (@BristolReggae) June 22, 2022
🎤Well, good thing we're starting one in July 2022:)
You can sign up here:
✉️hoir@bristolreggaeorchestra.com✉️#Windrush #WindrushDay #bristol #reggae #orchestra #choir #livemusic pic.twitter.com/AqlbC9CLAO
The Windrush Day Grant Fund was given to selected non-profit groups and local authorities to deliver projects which commemorate the history and contributions of the Windrush generation to British culture.
The Bristol Windrush Reggae Choir is one of 35 projects across England that have been given a share of £500,000 from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
Communities Minister, Kemi Badenoch MP, said the Windrush generation have had "a profound impact" on Britain's social, cultural and economic life.
"I'm so pleased that our funding of events like Bristol Reggae Orchestra, and others up and down the country, can help everyone remember the leading role the Windrush generation have played in the making of modern Britain," she added.
The orchestra used the event to mark the launch of a photobook, The Pioneers: Portraits of the Bristol Windrush Generation, a collection which combine portraits by photographer Garfield Mackenzie, and reminiscences collected by Wendy Leocque.
The photobook was published by The Real Photography Company, who were previous recipients of the Windrush Day Grant.
People can now sign up for the vocal workshops and a final performance by the Windrush Reggae Choir's is set to take place in the autumn.
