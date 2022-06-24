Bristol Sounds returns after Covid call-offs in 2020 and 2021
The promoter of a concert series which is welcoming thousands of music fans to a city centre this week has spoken of his delight to be back.
Conal Dodds, who runs the Bristol Sounds events, said it was "great" to be "finally back" after the pandemic.
Noel Gallagher and Paolo Nutini headlined the first two concerts.
"Noel was due to play for us in 2020 - Covid put paid to that - and thankfully honoured the booking to come back this year," said Mr Dodds.
"The sound quality and show was brilliant, he had a 12-piece band with him who put on a great show.
"It was also wonderful to have Paolo Nutini for his first, full live show in years anywhere, so we were really excited about that too."
Elbow, supported by The Magic Numbers and Jesca Hoop, play Friday, Jungle play Saturday, supported by Ibibio Sound Machine and Joel Culpepper.
The headline act on Sunday night is First Aid Kit, supported by Katy J Pearson and Bess Atwell, while The War on Drugs bring the series to a close on Monday, supported by Soccer Mommy.
