Arrest after 'serious sexual assault' in Kingswood, Bristol
A woman was the victim of a serious sexual assault in a Bristol park overnight, police have revealed.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary said it was called to Barton Fields, off Charlton Road, Kingswood, at around midnight on Monday.
Officers have since arrested a 22-year-old man - who remains in custody - in connection with the attack.
The force is appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the assault to contact it.
It said it was particularly keen to speak to three "individuals who helped the victim in the aftermath of the incident".
A spokesman added that a police cordon remains in place in the area and the victim is being offered specialist help and advice.
