Bristol: Wrong Trousers appeal celebrates 25th anniversary
- Published
The Wallace and Gromit Wrong Trousers appeal is celebrating its 25th Anniversary.
The Grand Appeal event, named after the Aardman characters, raises funds for Bristol Children's Hospital services such as music therapy, to help patients "feel at home and at ease".
People taking part in the event will raise money by wearing the wrong trousers to work or school.
Alex Crowther was born with one kidney and said the fund helped save his life.
He was one of the first patients to have his care transferred to Bristol Children's Hospital (BCH) in April 2001.
"When I was really young there were activities, equipment, games and all the little things that you don't really think about and if they weren't there it would have been a really bad experience," said Mr Crowther, from Weston-super-Mare.
"As I turned 21 and the hospital turned 20, I skydived and raised £900 for The Grand Appeal.
"The work they do is so valuable. The hospital would be such a different place without them.
"It's a real Bristol institution," he added.
Bristol Children's Hospital senior music therapist Claire Fraser-Tytler said she brings music to children's bedside to help them "explore their diagnosis".
"We have a trolley full of instruments we take them from ward to ward," she said.
"They may want to play baby shark, or compose a tune if they are a teenagers. Some people may be really angry and just want to bang a drum for 45 minutes.
"Words can be difficult, it can be a vehicle for more expression. It allows us to give children a voice."
She said The Grand Appeal has funded the music therapy at the hospital for the last 15 years.
"The work from the docs and nurses is incredibly important but we like to think all of the appeal related groups assist the medical team," she added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk