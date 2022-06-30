Bristol Kill the Bill riot: Man admits offences
- Published
A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to two offences committed during a riot in Bristol city centre.
Henry Olohan, from Newport, South Wales, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday and admitted charges of affray and criminal damage.
Mr Olohan has been released on conditional bail and will reappear in court on 28 July to be sentenced.
A total of 18 people have been jailed for offences committed after a Kill the Bill protest in March last year.
