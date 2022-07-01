Outlaws community centre in Sea Mills may be knocked down
The community centre featured in the hit TV programme the Outlaws could soon be knocked down and replaced with council flats.
Sea Mills community centre in Bristol closed in 2019 and suffers from structural defects and asbestos.
The building has recently been used to film the series starring Christopher Walken and Stephen Merchant.
Now Bristol City Council wants to knock down the community centre and use the site for new social housing.
Comedian Stephen Merchant created and directed both series of the programme.
It focuses on seven strangers forced to undertake community service together.
The future of the site was discussed at a meeting held on 28 June at the Sea Mills library, next door to the community centre, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
The meeting was organised by volunteers from the Sea Mills and Coombe Dingle Together community group.
The group initially planned to discuss what residents wanted for the site, but a council officer attended to give details about the housing scheme.
He said the site could potentially be used for about 15 new homes and further details about the planned scheme would be published in about two to three months, when a formal consultation is due to be launched.
