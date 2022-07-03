Police get more time to question Gloucester murder suspect
- Published
Police have been given more time to question a 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.
The man was detained on Friday after police found the body of a man in his 50s in the Barton area of Gloucester at about 09:00 BST.
Detectives have been granted a further 36 hours, until Monday evening, to continue questioning the suspect.
Road closures on Vauxhall Road and Barton Street, put in place at the time of the incident, have now been lifted.
Gloucestershire Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances and have asked anyone with information to contact them.
