Fuel protest rolling roadblock hits motorway traffic
Slow-moving traffic has been causing disruption for motorists on the Prince of Wales Bridge, police said.
Protesters are targeting motorways in a demonstration over high fuel prices.
Key routes affected include the bridge between England and Wales and the M5 from Somerset to Bristol. Later the M32 is also likely to be affected.
Supt Paul Wigginton, from Avon and Somerset Police, advised that journey times were likely to be "longer than normal".
The protests are understood to have been organised via social media under the banner Fuel Price Stand Against Tax.
The force said in a tweet: "A slow-moving rolling roadblock is under way on the M4.
"A number of vehicles will head east over the Prince of Wales Bridge and are expected to exit the M4 at J22 (Pilning).
"There they plan to re-join westbound towards Wales.
"A similar protest from the England side is also expected."
For a few minutes, both carriageways of the M4 approaching the Severn crossing were brought to a standstill by go-slow protests travelling east and west.
Two police motorcyclists rode in front of four vehicles travelling at about 30mph from the Bristol area towards South Wales.
There was a marked police patrol car behind the protesters, followed by dozens of queuing motorists.
Police then closed the M4 eastbound.
The government said while it understands people are struggling with rising prices and have a right to protest, "people's day-to-day lives should not be disrupted" and warned traffic delays "will only add to fuel use".
