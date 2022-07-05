Young rugby fan runs 700km for grandmother's hospice
A young rugby fan has run more than 700km (434m) to raise funds for the hospice that cared for his grandmother.
Eleven-year-old Toby is running 1km (0.62m) for every point conceded by Bristol Bears during the rugby season.
To date he has raised more than £19,000 for St Peter's Hospice in Bristol.
His "Nanny" June had cancer and died in February 2020 aged 67. Toby will complete his final 10km later and his mother Claire said his family was "so proud" of Toby's fundraising efforts.
Thanks to Bristol Bears' inconsistent season, Toby has clocked up countless miles since he started running last September, once completing 52km (33m) in one week.
Toby is due to complete his final sponsored run from St Peter's Hospice building in Brentry to the Bristol Rugby ground at Ashton Gate later.
