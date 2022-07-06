Bristol's Clean Air Zone due to launch in November 2022

Petrol vehicles that do not conform to Euro 4 emission standards will be charged

The launch of Bristol's Clean Air Zone (CAZ) will happen in November, the city's mayor has confirmed.

The CAZ, which involves motorists driving certain vehicles facing a £9 charge, was due to launch in October.

Mayor Marvin Rees said: "After lots of technical work and lengthy discussions with the government, Bristol's Clean Air Zone will start on 28 November."

The city has been under pressure from the government to reduce pollution to within legal limits by 2023.

CAZ charges have been set from £9 for smaller vehicles and up to £100 for larger vehicles.

Any diesel vehicles that do not meet Euro 6 emission standards would be charged. They are likely to have been registered before September 2015.

Petrol vehicles that do not conform to Euro 4 emission standards would also be charged. They are generally vehicles registered before 1 January 2006.

