Thai cave rescue divers get honorary degrees in Bristol
- Published
Two British cave divers who rescued 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand have been given honorary degrees.
John Volanthen, from Bristol, and Rick Stanton, from Coventry, were involved in the dramatic events in July 2018.
They navigated 1.6 miles (2.5km) of constricted underwater passageways, in near zero visibility, against a fast-flowing current.
The honorary degree was presented by the University of Bristol.
Mr Volanthen and Mr Stanton were called in by the Thai Government after heavy rain trapped 12 members of a junior football team and their coach in Tham Luang, a cave complex in the north of the country.
"It was unprecedented, nothing really compares. People are citing it as one of the greatest rescues of all time," said Mr Stanton.
"It was a protracted two-and-a-half weeks and you had to think outside the box. We were literally writing the procedures, there was no manual - this had never been done before."
At the time of the rescue Mr Volanthen was 47 and Mr Stanton was 57.
They received their honorary degrees on Wednesday during the University of Bristol's summer graduations.
Linda Wilson, Vice-President of the University of Bristol's Spelaeological Society, nominated John and Rick for their honorary degrees.
"Rick, John and the other rescue divers were being asked to perform an impossible task," said Ms Wilson.
"Fortunately, by a combination of extraordinary courage and meticulous planning, they overcame all the odds and succeeded in one of the most extraordinary rescues that has ever been attempted.
"Bringing out all 12 boys and their coach alive despite the most hazardous conditions imaginable."
Mr Stanton said it was an "absolute honour" to receive the award.
"It's an honour and humbling, especially considering others who have received the same and have achieved far greater things than me," said Mr Volanthen.
Amongst other achievements, they have both received George Medals, a non-military award for gallantry.
"No one could better exemplify the values this University prizes - resilience, courage and outstanding skills - than Rick and John, who were to save the lives of so many others, whist risking their own lives," added Ms Wilson.
