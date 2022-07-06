Covid-19: Bristol hospital trust brings back mask wearing
A city hospital trust has re-introduced mask-wearing after a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.
North Bristol NHS Trust, which runs Southmead Hospital, says the measure applies to staff, patients and visitors in clinical areas.
Two Gloucestershire Hospitals have also re-introduced masks for visitors, as have health boards that operate in Somerset and Wiltshire.
The latest UK figures show an estimated 2.3 million people have the virus.
