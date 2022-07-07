Bradley Lewis: Woman denies murder but admits manslaughter
A woman has pleaded guilty to killing a young father but has denied murder.
Abigail White, 24, of Chipperfield Drive in Bristol, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Bradley Lewis, 22, but pleaded not guilty to his murder.
Mr Lewis, died in hospital on 26 March after suffering a single stab wound at a house in Kingswood. His family said he was "wonderful" and "much loved".
After appearing at Bristol Crown Court on 7 July, Ms White was told her case will go to trial on 10 October.
