Bristol police horse injured following crash with car
- Published
A police horse has been left with serious injuries following a crash with a car during a patrol.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to the incident on Beggar Bush Lane, in Bristol at about 14:30 BST on Friday.
The rider, a police officer, and driver, a man in his 70s, both attended hospital, but neither are believed to have life-threatening injuries, police said.
The horse is receiving treatment at a specialist equine hospital.
The five-year-old chestnut Irish Draft cross was on patrol with his stable-mate when the collision took place.
Beggar Bush Lane was closed while the vehicle was recovered and officers have now left the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
