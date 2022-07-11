A4174 Airport Road Bristol: Man dies after being hit by car

Crash sign
The road was closed overnight but has since reopened and two people have been arrested

A man has died after being struck by a car as he walked to work in Bristol.

Police said they were called to reports a man in his 20s had been hit by a car while on the pavement beside the A4174 Airport Road at 21:56 BST on Sunday.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Another man was also arrested.

The road was closed in both directions between the turn-off for Creswicke Road and the junction with the A37 Wells Road. It reopened at 09:20 on Monday.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which involved a grey Audi A3.

The man died at the scene.

Both of the arrested men remain in custody.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics