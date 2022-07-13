Three new children's homes for South Gloucestershire
Three new children's homes will be set up in South Gloucestershire to meet rising demand.
The business plan signed off by council leaders aims to save costs and keep young people within the area.
It comes after the number of children in care in South Gloucestershire rose by 38% over the past four years.
It is not yet clear where the homes will be, but it is expected to save the council money on expensive placements for children.
As of this April, there were 271 children in care within the district, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Currently there are four providers of children's residential care in South Gloucestershire, offering only 18 placements.
In a meeting of the council's cabinet, questions were raised about whether there would be enough staff to work in the new homes, amid a nationwide staff shortage.
Maggie Tyrell, Liberal Democrat deputy group leader, said: "What's probably concerning everybody is the staffing of residential units. We know recruitment is a national issue."
Sam Bromiley, cabinet member for children and young people, said they will be "scrutinising the staffing of the homes, ensuring it's robust and that it doesn't leave any young person in South Gloucestershire vulnerable."
The next step will be to find three suitable houses to buy, and select an external company or charity to provide the care in the new homes.
