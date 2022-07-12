Molten metal sprayed on cars in botched lamppost repairs
- Published
Molten metal was sprayed over cars during a botched repair of a lamppost in Bristol, leaving residents £15,000 out of pocket.
Council contractors were attempting to remove the top of a lamppost with an angle grinder which sprayed the cars.
After waiting nine months, Wingfield Road residents have still not been compensated for the incident.
Pressure has now been applied to the company and "things will happen", said mayor Marvin Rees.
'Disastrous results'
Councillor Gary Hopkins, of the Knowle Community Party, said: "Things started to go wrong when the workman up the cherry picker couldn't get the old head off.
"He resorted to using an angle grinder with disastrous results.
"The work was clearly carried out in a dangerous manner."
Residents phoned the council to complain, however they were told the damage was not the council's responsibility, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Now nine months later, they have still not had their claim settled, according to Mr Hopkins.
'Applied pressure'
Asked to apologise and encourage the company to reimburse residents, the mayor said "things will happen" and the council has "applied pressure" on the contractors.
Mr Rees added: "We're continually monitoring the contractors now, things will happen, and we expect this organisation to respond accordingly.
"We're resolving the situation between our officers and the contractor, to make sure appropriate action is taken, people aren't out of pocket and are taken care of, and to make sure the systems work properly in future to protect our residents."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk