Bristol community hubs support Ukrainian refugees
A refugee who fled the war in Ukraine has said that community hubs have made her feel like she is "not alone in this world".
Oleksandra, 26, came to the UK from Odessa and has been attending one of 16 hubs set up across Bristol to support Ukrainian refugees.
She said that she felt her "life and future were over" when Russia invaded her country earlier this year.
Bristol City Council said it was doing what it can to help those in need.
'Big Ukrainian family'
The community hubs, which are a collaboration between charities, churches and the council, are helping to support around 600 Ukrainians who have come to the city.
Oleksandra has been attending the hub at St Andrew's church in Avonmouth since she arrived in the UK in April.
"You feel like you are part of a big Ukrainian family and you are not alone in this world," she said.
"I left my family because they refused to leave, but they pushed me to go.
"It has been difficult, but there is so much support here in Bristol."
Organiser and volunteer at the Avonmouth hub, Maryna Morris, said as a Ukrainian herself, she wanted to offer support to others from her country.
She has been in Bristol for the last 16 years, and said those arriving now "face a lot of challenges".
"It's an absolutely new culture for them. It is great that they can get this support."
Nataliia came to Bristol from western Ukraine with her two young sons, who were left terrified of missiles flying over their home.
Volunteers at the hub helped her with groceries in the first week she was in the UK.
There is also donated clothes, help with filing out forms and finding English classes.
"It's also a chance for us to meet other Ukrainians and for the kids to play with other kids," Nataliia said.
While Ukrainians have a chance to bond with each other, families hosting them also have the chance to meet.
Neil Bracken, who is hosting mum, Anna, and her two sons, said: "I see it as a European crisis and wanted to help in whatever way we could."
Mr Bracken said it was helpful to meet other hosts and discuss how they were all getting on.
Councillor Helen Holland, cabinet member for adult social care, said: "We can't imagine what people have had to go through.
"They can come here and talk to other Ukrainians who have had similar experiences and tap into the support that Bristol is giving."
