Injured Avon and Somerset Police horse is recovering
A police horse that was seriously injured during a crash while he was out on patrol is on the road to recovery, his force has said.
Rocky collided with a car on Beggar Bush Lane on the outskirts of Bristol on Friday.
Avon and Somerset Police said his rider, who was also injured, was able to visit him on Tuesday.
A 70-year-old driver has been spoken to but no arrest has been made and enquiries continue, the force said.
Rocky, a five-year-old chestnut Irish Draft cross, is being treated at a specialist equine hospital.
The force's mounted unit tweeted: "Our vets have advised that it will be around a month before we have an update on his prognosis however he is in good spirits and has got over the first hurdle."
Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of it is asked to contact the police.
