Cost of Living: Bristol taxi fares to increase by 9%
Taxi fares in Bristol are set to rise after the city council approved a 9% increase.
The council said the impact of the pandemic, rising inflation and the cost of fuel, meant taxi drivers were finding it harder to make ends meet.
It is the first increase in taxi fares in Bristol for four years, with the previous rise approved in October 2018, when some fares rose more than 11%.
For a one-mile journey, day rates are set to rise from £4.40 to £4.80.
Night rates for a one-mile journey are expected to increase from £5.50 to £5.70, weekend day rates from £5 to £5.40 and and weekend night rates from £5.60 to £5.80.
The changes being applied to hackney carriages, the blue taxis in the city, are expected to be in place by the end of the summer, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Don Alexander, cabinet member for transport, said taxi drivers had been hit hard by the impact of the pandemic, with the closure of hospitality in particular having an impact on income.
"I'm aware that these increases come at a time of huge pressure on household budgets, and I'm aware that fare rises will be a particular concern for regular users of taxis in the city," he said.
"We have worked closely with the trade to ensure any fare rises are balanced and reflect the levels of demand for taxi services at different times," added Mr Alexander.
