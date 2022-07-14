Unicycle mission across the Scottish Highlands for charity
A unicyclist is embarking on a charity challenge that will cover some of the wildest parts of the UK.
Luke Evison, 39, from Bristol, will be travelling about 250 miles (402 km) through the Scottish Highlands.
He is taking on the epic journey in aid of mental health charity MIND and Parkinson's UK.
Mr Evison's older brother Neil was diagnosed with Parkinson's six years ago, something he described as a "devastating blow" for the family.
On Saturday his challenge will begin in Fort William and follow a chain of lochs up to Inverness, and then into the northern Highlands.
He is travelling solo and has no support, so will be carrying his tent and his food with him.
"I did a similar challenge in Wales last year," said Mr Evison. "And this is, if you like, Wales' big brother.
"The northern part of Scotland is quite sparse. There are settlements, but then you zoom in online and see there is just one farmhouse and a post box. So that may be challenging."
Aside from the physical challenge of travelling that far on one wheel, Mr Evison says he has been warned that the biggest challenge may come in insect form.
"The number one thing people have warned me about is midges. And because the route I have planned follows waterways - where they live - and is away from the coastal breezes then they are likely to be the main problem."
Mr Evison says he began riding a unicycle four years ago, something which helped him cope at a "low point" in his own life.
He is splitting the funds from his Scottish journey between Parkinson's UK and MIND because of the help the mental health charity has given his brother since his diagnosis.
"Obviously Neil's Parkinson's diagnosis has impacted his mental health, and MIND Australia have been a great support.
"But I see it elsewhere as well, a lot of my friends and family - during the course of my life and maybe more so in the last few years - have been impacted by mental health struggles.
"I feel like people talk about mental health issues more now, but still often not a lot gets done, or people say they are OK when they aren't."
Another challenge on his journey will be the comments from passers-by, something Mr Evison has got used to travelling around Bristol.
"The typical one is someone leaning out of their car and saying 'Oi mate, you've lost a wheel.' All unicyclists are used to that.
"Someone did come up with an original one they other day, when they asked me if I got the bike half price. That made me laugh."
