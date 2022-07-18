Child seriously injured in collision on Bishport Avenue in Bristol

Bishport AvenueGoogle
The incident happened on Bishport Avenue in south Bristol

A child has been seriously injured after being hit by a car.

Police responded to reports at 17.44 BST on 17 July following a collision between a child and a car on Bishport Avenue in Bristol.

The child was taken to hospital with serious injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: "An investigation was carried out at the scene and enquiries are ongoing."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics