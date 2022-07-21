Bristol council: Gender and race pay gaps revealed
The gender pay gap among Bristol City Council staff has widened in the last year with women paid an average of £1.48 less than male staff.
A report published this week has identified that people of colour, disabled workers and LGBT workers are also paid less than their counterparts.
The race pay gap has reduced from a median from 17.48% to 14.65%. The disability pay gap stands at 8.24%, while lesbian, gay and bisexual staff are paid 6.05% less than heterosexual staff.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said details of the pay gap April 2021 to March 2021 will be considered by the Human Resource Committee on 21 July.
Council chiefs said they had "clear plans and targets" to reduce the pay gaps among their staff.
In a recent report, city council HR business partner James Brereton said the council has identified higher levels of female representation in lower graded part time roles.
Mr Brereton said: "While attracting less pay, [these jobs] have traditionally offered more flexible working arrangements, like part-time or term-time hours which have proven to be an attraction for women for a number of work-life balance reasons.
"The number of care, cleaning and admin roles in the lower quartile has therefore had an impact on the overall gender pay gap figure."
