Bristol pupils distressed after New Fosseway School vandalised
- Published
Teachers and pupils have been left distraught after a special needs school was broken into and vandalised.
New Fosseway School in south Bristol said it had to close to some of its pupils after IT equipment, furniture and children's art work was destroyed.
One parent said their child "went into a meltdown" when they heard they could not go into the school.
Avon and Somerset Police said it is investigating the break-in which happened during the weekend.
New Fosseway School in Hartcliffe looks after 150 pupils aged four to 19 and offers learning and support to children with special educational needs and disabilities.
Kevin's daughter Georgia goes to the school. He said the disruption to the children's routine has been very upsetting.
"She [Georgia] went into a complete meltdown with my wife and the two helpers, laid on the path," he said.
"When we came in, we saw a group of one-to-ones. Some of them were visibly upset.
"They don't understand what happened that day and some of the children outside were just in tears because they couldn't go into school.
"The affect on them was horrible.
"Two days before the kids were going to take home their work, it's been trashed."
Another parent, Debra, said: "They're really, really happy to be here and when they get told, 'no you can't [go in]' that's when they get really upset.
"It annoys me because this school is solely for disabled children. Whoever has done this has taken their education away.
"There's been no consideration, just vandalism."
Headteacher Tonya Hill estimates the cost of the damage will be thousands of pounds.
"It looks like they've just ruined everything," she said.
"There's paint everywhere. The children's work has been destroyed.
"Our staff team were amazing in trying to clear it all up."
Avon and Somerset Police said entry was gained to the school between 19:00 BST on Friday and 05:20 on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk