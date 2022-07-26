Bristol: Audio drama explores life at former railway station
By Nathan Heath
BBC News
- Published
An audio drama being produced at a disused former railway station platform will explore the boundaries between humans and insects.
Artist Fiona MacDonald, known as Feral Practice, has been recording people's stories at the old Mangotsfield Railway Station in Bristol.
She will combine the sound of nature at the site with human conversations and fictional elements.
It is part of the Mangotsfield Folly programme, a creative arts project.
The project has seen Mangotsfield Railway Station play host to a 12-month series of creative commissions by local artists.
"It was a very open brief for my commission - to spend time here, respond to the place, and produce a piece of work from that," said Ms MacDonald.
"My artistic approach, which brings human and nonhuman experience into new kinds of relationship, could open up something about the more than human sphere at old Mangotsfield Station.
"The cycle path [which runs past the station] is an important wildlife corridor, as well as being a precious non-motorised travel route for humans."
The Mangotsfield Folly project hopes to bring life back to to the disused railway station, which forms part of the Bristol and Bath Railway Path.
The programme includes a series of artist takeovers, performances and workshops.
It has been developed around a purpose-built folly structure, built by Artel 31 Architects.
"During my first site visit, I was really struck by the station itself as this peaceful, slightly eerie space, that feels a little out of step," said Ms Macdonald.
"Either side of the station there is lots of motion - people running and cycling and walking dogs, but up on the triangle of the platform people pause.
"That got me thinking about journeys and pauses, meetings and partings, for human and nonhuman beings.
In June, Ms MacDonald spent a week speaking to local people, most were regular visitors to the station, and it was part of their weekly habit of leisure activity or a pause on their commute.
"I learned so much about what the station meant in different people's lives, people of all ages and backgrounds," she said.
"I heard about the history of the station and how important it was for the area in the past, but also what an immense benefit it provides as a place without cars or trains."
Fiona is still at the beginning of crafting what she has recorded.
"I want to enrich people's enjoyment and imaginative experience of this special place," she said.
"I have another exploratory week here in August, and then I will edit the recordings of my conversations together with fictional elements and field sound recordings to create the site-specific audio drama."
The Mangotsfield Folly project has been funded by Arts Council England and Emersons Green Town Council.
"Biodiversity usually describes the density and diversity of other-than-human species in a place, while community refers to human neighbourliness," said Ms MacDonald.
"I'd like to mix these two ideas up, so that all kinds of beings get appreciated as neighbours.
"I have a few plot lines in mind but I can't talk about those!"
The audio drama will be will be released in Autumn. It will be shared as an event at Mangotsfield Folly and as a podcast that you can download or stream online.
