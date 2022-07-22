Bristol women's group 'thrilled' to inform NHS health plan
A women's group says it is "thrilled" to see its work shape the first national Women's Health Strategy.
Bristol Women's Commission submitted evidence to the government based on its experiences over the past eight years.
The government has pledged mandatory training to better treat female medical conditions.
Women are being told "its all in your head" all the time, said Monira Ahmed Chowdhury, co-chair of the Bristol Women's Commission health task group.
"A lot of women talk about the impact it has on their confidence and their trust in the healthcare system, especially if family members have bad experiences.
"It's that feeling they're not believed or valued, or not considered serious enough to be dealt with," said Ms Chowdhury.
Changes the government recently announced include:
- Funding for mobile breast cancer screening centres.
- Establishing a UK menopause taskforce.
- Introducing a pregnancy loss certificate in England, to provide legal recognition when a baby dies within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.
Chair of the Women's Commission Penny Gane said she welcomed the new strategy, and hoped it would lead to real changes for women's healthcare.
"There is a distinct lack of investment in conditions that impact only women," she said.
Ms Chowdhury now hopes the government plans will benefit women living in Bristol.
"Its good to see this being acknowledged by the government at last," she said.
