Bristol Expressions Arts Festival returns to mark 10th anniversary
- Published
A festival of contemporary art and music has marked its 10th anniversary after a two-year Covid hiatus.
Supported by the Bristol charity Milestones Trust, the Expressions Arts Festival showcases work by people with learning disabilities and mental health needs.
This year's theme is 'imagined landscape' and encourages people to consider the places they encounter.
The exhibition at Paintworks in Bristol will run for a year.
The Milestones Trust was set up in 1986, and supports more than 550 people in residential and supported living services.
The trust says it wanted to focus on making art accessible, interactive and a source of wellbeing.
Exhibition curator Louise Copping said: "As an artist collective we are thrilled to be able to present exciting new work this year.
"We have been collaborating with other artists to develop works that consider changed and changing landscape, both internally and externally."
The show will also feature local bands, performance and creative workshops.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk