Climate activists targeting SUV tyres is criminal damage, police say
- Published
Incidents where car tyres have been let down by environmental activists are being treated as criminal damage.
The anti-SUV group, Tyre Extinguishers, is targeting so-called gas guzzlers and said it will continue until politicians address the climate emergency.
Around 60 incidents have been reported in Bristol, which police said could have had "serious consequences".
An on-call GP, who had her tyres deflated, said it could have affected her patients' care.
Dr Rachel Thomas, whose car was targeted in Redland, said: "I was late for work and I work for a large practice, and I was the on-call doctor for that day, so my patients' care could have been delayed.
"But the ironic thing is not only was my car got, but parked behind me was an Aston Martin DB9 that hadn't had its tyres deflated.
"There was an ancient van there, whose admissions would be far worse than my car, and that hadn't been touched, and down the road a fully electric SUV and a hybrid SUV that had their tyres let down."
According to their website, Tyre Extinguishers started out of frustration at what they believe is a lack of action from the government.
Its aim is to inconvenience drivers of large vehicles to change their driving habits.
In a statement, the group said: "SUVs are among the top causes of growth in CO2 emissions.
"Their unnecessarily large size makes them inefficient, and more dangerous to both other road users and pedestrians.
"We want to make it impossible to own one of these vehicles in our city. Until our politicians address the climate and ecological emergency, Tyre Extinguishers' actions will continue."
Selim Yetkin, a father of two living in Redland, also found his tyres let down.
"I understand what they are trying to achieve... but there are lots of loopholes in their memo," he said.
"I was a bit upset at the beginning because this is not a 4x4, this is not a huge car."
Police have said they are increasing patrols in the Clifton and Redland areas.
Insp Richard Jones, from Avon and Somerset said: "Our concern is, if someone was to drive the vehicle without realising their tyres have been deflated, it could have much more serious consequences."
A police spokesperson said they are working with Crimestoppers to "prevent further crimes".
"We also have a plan in place which will support our investigation, which we are classifying as criminal damage," the force added.
The BBC has contacted the Home Office for comment.