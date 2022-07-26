Historic England gives grants to projects in the West
- Published
Community-led projects that focus on celebrating working class histories are set to receive grants.
Projects in Bristol, Gloucestershire and Somerset will benefit from funding from Historic England.
The organisation is supporting 57 projects across the country.
Duncan Wilson, the chief executive of Historic England, said: "We want to explore these untold stories and celebrate the people and places at the heart of our history."
Historic England's grants are being awarded to projects which focus on heritage, in a bid to further the nation's collective understanding of the past.
The public body is particularly interested in funding projects that recognise and celebrate working class histories.
More than 500 applications were submitted nationwide and the projects in the West are among 57 successful bids.
In Bristol, Show of Strength Theatre Company, Pick N Mix Theatre Company and Glenside Hospital Museum are receiving grants.
A project about the Bilson Mission in Gloucestershire was also successful.
In Somerset, a physical and digital exhibition about Morland & Baily's sheepskin factory in Glastonbury will be created using money from the fund.
Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: "These community-led projects demonstrate that heritage is all around us and accessible to everyone.
"The histories of castles and great houses and their inhabitants are well documented, but we know far less about our everyday heritage.
"From council estates, pubs and clubs, to farms, factories and shipyards, these are the places where most people have lived, worked and played for hundreds of years," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk