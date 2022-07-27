Bristol father of boy hit with oar awaits charge decision
A reinvestigation into a case in which a 12-year-old was struck by an oar during a dispute is now being considered by prosecutors.
Police were called to Conham River Park in Bristol after a woman pushed and hurt a boy called Antwon with an oar.
Avon and Somersert Police thanked his family for their patience whilst they await the decision from the Crown Prosecuting Service (CPS).
Antwon's father, Tyron, said he is happy with the review.
Warning: Graphic image below
But he fears the incident will affect his son in the future.
"Antwon is very confused as to why and how it happened to him. He was actually happy and grateful when it went up on social media," he said.
"But I don't know if he is just masking things, I need to keep him positive and hope that he turns out alright in the end."
Avon and Somerset Police Detective Ch Insp James Francomb said the force has submitted a file to the CPS.
"The evidence will now be reviewed by the CPS who will consider whether they can bring a prosecution," he said.
"The victim and his family have been updated and we will keep them updated as and when we get any information on the CPS's decision.
"I'd like to thank everyone who has come forward with information to aid the investigation and to thank the victim and his family for their patience whilst we carried out our enquiries."
