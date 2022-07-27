Man on electric scooter injured in car collision in Bristol
A 19-year-old man riding an electric scooter has been seriously injured in a collision with a car.
The incident happened in Vassall Road, in the Fishponds area in Bristol, at 23:00 BST on Tuesday, 19 July. Police said the car failed to stop.
The collision left the man with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage.
