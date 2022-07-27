Woman struck by Royal Mail van near Bristol dies
A 90-year-old woman who was struck by a Royal Mail van has died.
The woman was walking in Birdwood in Hanham, near Bristol, when the incident happened at about 13:00 BST on 15 July.
Avon and Somerset Police said the driver remained with the woman until the emergency services arrived and she was taken to hospital.
The force announced that the woman had "sadly died" on 22 July and her family were being supported by specialist officers.
"We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam or doorbell footage," a spokesperson said.
