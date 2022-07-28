Bristol nightclub Lakota cleared of links to illegal rave
A nightclub's license has been renewed after it was cleared of being linked to an illegal rave.
Lakota's owners faced questions from Bristol City Council about whether it played a part in the rave on 14 May - the same night as the Stokes Croft Block Party, organised by the club.
The hearing followed a complaint from local resident, Sophie Cooper, who said she fled the area after feeling unsafe.
Councillors found no evidence the club was not complying with its licence.
Ms Cooper said she felt "frightened" while walking home after a 12-hour shift as a carer, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
She also claimed drug dealers were selling laughing gas canisters "the size of fire extinguishers" outside Lakota, which the club denied.
Ms Cooper requested the council change the club's licence, to bring closing time from 04:00 to 02:00, adding the license had been appropriate 10 years ago, but due to "the amount of housing squeezed into there... it affects so many more people" now.
More than 3,000 people bought tickets for the Block Party event, with a wristband giving access to 10 venues in the area.
Hundreds of people attended the rave at Portland square, but it is unclear who organised it.
During the licensing hearing on Wednesday, lawyers for Lakota denied the club had any link with the illegal rave.
Piers Warne, a licensing lawyer for Lakota, said: "There's absolutely no association between that rave and Lakota. It was not part of the Block Party."
Representatives for the club said five security guards were monitoring the area outside of the club, during the Block Party event, and more than 20 bouncers were working within the club.
Councillor Marley Bennnett, chair of the hearing, said: "We do not consider that there has been any evidence of the crime and disorder, public safety or protection of children from harm licensing objectives from being undermined."
The licensing hearing granted the renewal of Lakota's licence, with minor changes.
The nightclub's owners have promised to work with local residents who had raised concerns.
