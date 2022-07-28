Immersive 'amazement park' to open in Bristol warehouse
A new immersive art experience, focusing on protecting and restoring the natural world, is set to open in a former warehouse this weekend.
From the creators of music festival Boomtown, Wake The Tiger will open in St Philips, Bristol on 30 July.
Consisting of 27 different spaces, visitors will travel through ice caves, dark forests and the underwater world, clogged with plastic.
The experience aims to inspire people to reconnect with their environment.
Created by more than 100 installation artists, robotic experts, costume-makers, architects, videographers and prop-makers, the public will go on a journey through the parallel universe of Meridia, which is flooded with a constant stream of junk from our own world.
Beginning the story on a housing development promising luxury living, where the only truly living thing is a solitary tree, visitors will then be sucked into Meridia's labyrinthine, where thousands of knick-knacks line the walls.
The project's creative director, Lak Mitchell, said the experience will "invite you to explore connections with the environment around you as well as challenge you to transform the world we all live in."
"This is a vision that plays into and expands on everything we have spent our lives building, taking raw underground art and fusing it with the latest technology," Mr Mitchell added.
