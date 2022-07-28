Strip clubs to stay open in Bristol after vote
Strip clubs in Bristol will not be forced to close after city councillors voted against a proposed ban.
Members of Bristol City Council met on Thursday to decide the fate of the city's sexual entertainment venues.
It is nearly 15 months since a draft policy was published proposing a ban. There are currently two venues, Urban Tiger and Central Chambers.
Only one councillor backed the idea of a ban whilst 10 voted in favour of keeping them.