Strip clubs to stay open in Bristol after vote

Strip clubs are legal in the UK but it is up to individual councils to grant licences

Strip clubs in Bristol will not be forced to close after city councillors voted against a proposed ban.

Members of Bristol City Council met on Thursday to decide the fate of the city's sexual entertainment venues.

It is nearly 15 months since a draft policy was published proposing a ban. There are currently two venues, Urban Tiger and Central Chambers.

Only one councillor backed the idea of a ban whilst 10 voted in favour of keeping them.

