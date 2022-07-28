Cyclist in Bristol headbutted in suspected case of road rage

Police van
Anyone with information should contact Avon and Somerset Police

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was headbutted in a case of suspected road rage.

The cyclist was shouted at and headbutted by the driver of a white Volkswagen Transporter, police said.

It happened on Muller Road in Bristol at the junction with Filton Avenue at about 09:00 BST on Monday.

The offender is described as white, aged in his early 40s and was wearing a black cap and black top. Avon and Somerset Police is reviewing CCTV.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics