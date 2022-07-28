Work at Bristol's Boatyard development stops near completion
Work to complete a city's flagship housing development has stopped after the construction company building it went into administration.
The Boatyard development sits next to the River Avon in Totterdown, Bristol, and was nearing completion.
The future of the 17-storey tower block is in doubt after developers, Mid Group, announced their collapse.
Employees working for the company have now been made redundant.
Clarion Housing Group have been marketing the apartments since early summer.
Richard Cook, group development director for Clarion Housing Group, said: "We were saddened about the news relating to Mid Group.
"While it will mean a delay to the works, we are firmly committed to completing our Boatyard project on Bath Road and delivering vital affordable housing in Bristol.
"We are urgently seeking a solution and will provide an update when we can."
The work was originally scheduled to finish in August.
Employees made redundant
A spokesman for insolvency administrator, Cowgill, said joint administrators were appointed on 21 July.
"Following a review of the current contracts, a decision has been made to cease all works on-site and the appropriate contractors have now been written to," he added.
"Unfortunately, this means that the employees working for the company are now redundant.
"We are working closely to assist them in making the necessary claims in this regard."
The joint administrators will continue to review the financial position of the business and will soon provide their report to creditors.
No properties had been sold and Clarion Housing Group had only begun taking expressions of interest in the homes.
