WOMAD: Crowds enjoy 40th anniversary festival
More than 40,000 people are celebrating the return of a long-running music festival.
WOMAD is marking its 40th anniversary after being postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Known as 'the world's festival', bands and singers from all over the globe are performing at Charlton Park in Malmesbury, Wiltshire.
Visitors streamed through the gates as the festival began on Thursday. It is due to end on Sunday.
The World of Music, Arts and Dance festival, shortened to WOMAD, has always championed music from across the world, and has taken place in multiple countries.
More than 150 music acts will be performing across six stages, and visitors can enjoy 80 free workshops covering subjects including art, yoga and dance.
WOMAD was created by British singer Peter Gabriel and began at the Bath and West Showground in 1982.
An album is being released with recordings from the first festival to mark this year's 40th anniversary.
The festival's director Chris Smith said everyone involved with WOMAD was "so excited" to welcome thousands of fans back after the two-year break.
