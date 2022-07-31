Cost of living: Parents say they cannot afford new school uniform
Parents have criticised a school's decision to change its uniform at a time when people are struggling with the cost of living.
Pupils at King's Oak Academy in Kingswood, Bristol, must wear the new uniform in September but some parents said they could not afford new clothes.
"We're literally going to be deciding to heat our homes, feed our kids, or clothe our kids," Abi said.
The school said it would help those struggling to pay the uniform costs.
Hannah has two children, aged seven and four at King's Oak, and said she felt it was the wrong time to ask parents to pay for new uniforms.
"They really have put a lot of pressure and stress, unnecessary stress, on parents at a time when we need it least," she said.
"It doesn't take into account that parents have hand-me-down items that can save a lot of money," she added.
Joanne said she was also unhappy with the change, having spent money on the outgoing school uniform for her 12-year-old son Reuben.
"It just feels frustrating. You're constantly buying new uniforms just for the sake of it," she said.
Government guidance says schools should consider family finances when making uniform changes and new rules are due to be brought in this autumn aimed at making school clothing more affordable.
Kings Oak principal, Katherine Ogden, said the school had "certainly acted in line with government guidance" and that most families were happy with the changes.
"For those families that are struggling with the transition, we are working to reduce the cost of the uniform change and we will simply give them the uniform to help them transition if that's needed," added Ms Ogden.
But Hannah, 39, said: "I don't want to have to plead poverty.
"I want to be in a position where I can afford the uniform in the first place."
