Bristol Waste firm's MD and FD resign 'at short notice'
Two senior managers at Bristol City Council's waste firm have unexpectedly left their roles.
Managing Director Tony Lawless and his deputy, Finance Director Adam Henshaw, both resigned on 18 July according to records at Companies House.
The reason for their departure has not been disclosed but councillor Jonathan Hucker told audit committee members it had happened "at short notice".
Mr Lawless had led the council-owned waste and recycling firm since 2018.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service, (LDRS) asked the company and the city council why the pair had left and whether any exit payments had been made.
Bristol Waste sent the following statement from its chair Elaine Holt: "We're pleased to introduce our new interim managing director, Jason Eldridge, who is stepping up from operations director.
"Chris Holme will take the position of finance & strategy director, taking over from Adam Henshaw who has left the business to be free to pursue other opportunities."
Mr Holme was appointed on 18 July.
The statement continued: "Adam made a significant and valuable contribution to the company during his tenure.
"We'd like to thank them both for their contribution to Bristol Waste and wish them well for the future."
According to the council's recently published draft accounts, Mr Lawless was paid a £126,586 salary in 2021-22 while Mr Henshaw received £114,827 per year.
Including employer's pension contributions, the pair's remuneration packages together reached £265,000.