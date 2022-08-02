Bristol Harbour Festival: 'Drinking culture' puts people off
- Published
Major changes are to be made to Bristol's Harbour Festival, after a council report which says many people are put off by the "drinking culture."
It added that many people limit their stay to daytime events and avoid the area towards the evening.
There are also concerns the festival is "too middle class and white."
Cabinet members are expected to approve an extension for the current organisers to 2023, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The report, by Bristol City Council, said recent events in Bristol like the toppling of Edward Colston's statue, and the Black Lives Matter protests meant the festival needed to "better reflect Bristol's communities in the context of these global events."
"The drinking culture has a detrimental affect on attracting participants from different cultures and the older community," it adds.
It also said the festival was suffering from an identity crisis, with many attendees confused as to what it is.
"Some think it predominantly a music or food festival due to the programming.
"Generally there is a feeling it is commercialised, with big brands monopolising the food offer and few people see it as a community festival," it noted.
Cabinet members at Bristol City Council are expected to use next year's event as a transition to a new contract which will be retendered the following year.
The report recommends adding a creative director to help it attract more diverse communities.
"Bristol has been in the spotlight over the last two years, especially its harbour and history.
"The festival needs to reflect recent events in its addressing of the issues around the harbour as well as celebrating the diversity that Bristol represents."
