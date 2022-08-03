South Gloucestershire Council to turn farm into nature reserve
A farm is set to be transformed into a nature reserve.
Frampton End farm, near Frampton Cotterell, near Bristol, will become a river and nature reserve after 2028.
Locals had expressed concerns that the land would be used for housing.
A local resident and parish councillors said: "Conservation is at the heart of what we want to achieve for our rural villages, and we strongly believe that this nature reserve would have ecological and environmental benefits."
Turning the farm into a nature reserve could cost about £1m, funded by the West of England combined authority (WECA).
According to council chiefs, a new nature reserve would boost the local area in health, education and biodiversity.
The 102-hectare farm is owned by South Gloucestershire Council and has been let to the same tenant since 1993.
It was originally used as a dairy and livestock farm.
'Let nature flourish'
Rumours about the site being used for housing began after the council included the area on its call for sites, as part of a new local plan.
The new plan will come into effect in 2024, setting out where major developments will be implemented across South Gloucestershire, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Ben Burton, cabinet member for corporate resources, said: "Working to tackle the climate and ecological emergencies is part of every decision this administration takes, so when we can do something that is directly related to that goal, it's very special.
"This is why I'm pleased we're taking steps to let nature flourish at Frampton End farm."
Liberal Democrat councillor Tristan Clark added: "We thank the Frampton Cotterell Nature Group, and want to make sure that the council works with them and other local people as they draw up plans.
"Residents are happy at the prospect of this land being protected at a time when so much of our valuable countryside is under threat from inappropriate development."
