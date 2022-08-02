Claire Holland: Man re-arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman 10 years ago amid a forensic search of a pub.
Claire Holland, 32, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, went missing in June 2012 after leaving a pub in the city centre.
Avon and Somerset Police re-arrested a 40-year-old man. He was originally arrested by officers in 2019.
Det Supt Darren Hannant said the arrest was a "significant development" in their investigation.
He confirmed that forensic-led searches would be carried out at a public house in Gordon Road, Clifton, due to the new information police had received and said they may take several days.
The pub being searched is different to the one she was last seen in.
Det Supt Darren Hannant said the arrest marked a "significant development in our investigation into Claire's disappearance".
"We've entered a new phase in our inquiries and from today we'll be carrying out a forensic-led search of a public house in Gordon Road, Clifton, due to specific new information we've received.
"It's important to reiterate this search activity has no connection with the current or previous owners of the venue.
"The searches at the pub may take several days to complete and officers from the Neighbourhood Policing team will be carrying out additional reassurance patrols in the area to answer any worries or concerns residents may have."
He added: "Through our specialist family liaison officers, we're keeping Claire's family fully informed, as well as continuing to provide them with any help or support they need.
"In addition, we're urging anyone with information on Claire's disappearance, no matter how significant it may seem, to come forward and speak to us now. Use this opportunity to tell us what you know."
