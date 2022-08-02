Born Free Forever lion sculpture stolen in Bristol
A bronze lion sculpture which is part of a charity exhibition has been stolen.
The sculpture was taken from an exhibition at the Sea Walls section of the Downs in Bristol at some point between Wednesday 27 July and 20:30 BST on the following day.
The bronze lion is part of the Born Free Foundation's 'Born Free Forever' exhibition.
The exhibition honours the charity's founder, the late Bill Travers MBE.
Avon and Somerset Police believe the suspect would have used a large vehicle and needed multiple helpers to lift the lion, which weighs 190kg (418lb) and was fixed to the ground with metal pegs.
The exhibition, which is due to move to Edinburgh at the end of September, features 25 of the life-size bronze lion sculptures and is raising awareness and vital funds for the Forever Lions Fund.
The charity hopes the exhibition will highlight the threats facing big cats both in captivity and in the wild.
Police have asked anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or has information which could help the investigation to contact them.
