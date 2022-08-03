Wiltshire Police respond to "suspicious item" at Salisbury courts
A court house was cordoned off by police after reports of a "suspicious item" .
Officers closed Wilton Road both ways at around 08:00 BST on 3 August.
Wiltshire Police arrived at Salisbury Law Courts, in Wilton Road, Salisbury, with specially trained personnel at the scene.
Police confirmed the incident was resolved just before 11.30 BST and that the cordon around Wilton Road will be removed.
