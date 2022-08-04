Man arrested after Castle Park stabbing in Bristol
- Published
A man has been arrested after another was stabbed in a park.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to out to Castle Park, in Bristol, around 22.00 BST on Wednesday, following reports of a confrontation involving "a number of people".
Officers who attended the scene found a man had been stabbed and he was then taken to hospital. He has now been discharged.
The constabulary has arrested a 35-year-old man, who remains in custody.
A police spokesman said: "Enquiries into the incident are ongoing in the area and a scene is currently in place."
