Protest in Bristol against killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war
- Published
Ukrainians are planning to march in demonstration against a rocket attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs).
The protest in Bristol on Saturday will be starting at 10:30 BST on College Green.
Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for an attack on a prison in the occupied part of the Donetsk region.
Ukrainians living in Bristol say they "cannot be silent" about the 29 July incident.
One of the organisers of the march, Anastasiya Oleksiyenko, 28, from Kharkiv, is currently doing a PhD in Economics at the University of Bristol.
She said: "There were families who were waiting for their loved ones to come home and these people are now dead.
"This march matters because people in our community are incredibly upset that the blast killed prisoners of war."
Last week Russia invited UN and Red Cross officials to investigate the deaths of 50 Ukrainian POWs killed in unclear circumstances during an attack on a prison in Olenivka.
Unverified Russian video footage of the aftermath showed a tangle of wrecked bunk beds and badly charred bodies.
Ukraine says the prison was targeted by Russia in an effort to destroy evidence of torture and killing.
Russia said the prison camp in Olenivka was hit by Ukrainian precision rockets.
Iryna Radchenko, 35, a Ukrainian refugee planning on attending the event, said: "This is a despicable act. We cannot be silenced."
The march is calling on the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide security guarantees to POWs and raise awareness.
Avon and Somerset Police have said the protest could cause some travel disruption.
