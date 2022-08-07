Date for Gaol Ferry bridge closure in Bristol announced
A key foot and cycle bridge connecting south Bristol and the city centre will close for repairs later this month.
The £1m restoration project will see Gaol Ferry bridge shut for between six and nine months when work starts on 22 August.
Some local traders at Wapping Wharf have warned it will lead to a steep drop in footfall.
Bristol City Council said the option of a temporary bridge was too difficult and expensive.
It said the ornate suspension bridge, which opened in 1935, was in very poor condition and needed structural repairs.
This will include replacing steelwork and rotten timbers and repairing the steel lattice work and some stonework.
In a statement it added: "Due to the complexity of the project, we've revised our plans for the work and think it could take between six and nine months to carry out the repairs safely.
"We'll still work to encourage our contractors to reopen the bridge as soon as possible."
The council advised local businesses to check whether they are eligible for retail, hospitality and leisure business rates relief or small business rates relief.
It said businesses could also apply to the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) to request a temporary reduction in their rateable value for the period that the bridge is closed.
