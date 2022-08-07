Pot of £1m available for West of England bees projects
- Published
Applications are open for grants of between £10,000 and £100,000 for West of England projects supporting bees.
The funds can be used for planting wildflower meadows, installing bee-friendly green roofs on community buildings, or working with local people to construct "bee paths".
West of England mayor Dan Norris announced the funds during a visit to Bath charity, Grow Batheaston.
He said: "Together, let's 'bee' the change we want to see.
"I've made bees a priority for the West of England Combined Authority (WECA) I lead."
He added: "Bees are quite simply vital to make sure crops are pollinated and we have food to eat."
WECA covers Bath and North East Somerset Council, Bristol City Council and South Gloucestershire Council.
'A helping hand'
Grow Batheaston has inspired the local community to plant their own wildflower meadows.
Thanks to their efforts, more than 500 native trees, 50 fruit trees and wildflower meadow have been planted
Mr Norris said of bees: "Our pollinator pals have faced a tough few years, so they need a helping hand. That's why I am delighted to announce this £1m for projects looking to protect and expand habitats for our food heroes."
The closing date for applications is 18 September.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk